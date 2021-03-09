Border police summary from Hajdú-Bihar county

Illegal foreigners were hiding in a truck from Romania.

Hajdú-Bihar county police have arrested three foreigners trying to cross the state border illegally in the last 12 hours. At the Border Crossing Point of the Nagykereki Motorway, on March 8, 2021, a truck with a Polish license plate with three men hiding in the cargo hold applied for entry. Border guards declared themselves Syrian citizens. They did not have the documents necessary for crossing the border, they could not prove the legality of their stay in Hungary to be credible, so they could not enter the territory of Hungary. The Romanian authorities initiated proceedings against them.

police.hu