Overweight vehicles were filtered out of traffic by patrols

The patrols of the Hajdúnánás motorway subdivision on the M3 motorway prosecuted the Romanian driver who was driving the vehicle combination which was significantly exceeding the maximum permissible gross weight.

The officers of the Hajdúnánás Motorway Subdivision of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters took action against the driver of a Romanian truck at Polgár on 8 March 2021 at 12 noon. During the axle weight measurement, it was found that the load exceeded the maximum permissible gross weight by 600 kilograms and the vehicle combination by one and a half tons. The driver was fined HUF 500,000 by the patrols and then detained until the violation was terminated and the fine was paid.

police.hu