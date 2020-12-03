A man stole his employer’s car and drove without a license

The 39-year-old man is suspected of stealing his boss’s car, but he ditched it after a few miles of driving. Police in Balmazújváros have completed their investigation into the case.

On the morning of November 22, 2020, a man informed the police that he had found his car on the outskirts of Újszentmargita, in a ditch next to his homestead. Police officers went to the scene and, after a brief collection of data, suspected a man who was soon caught. According to the investigation, the 39-year-old resident of Hajdúdorog worked at the victim’s homestead. Although he never had a license, he still thought he could try driving his boss’s car. The suspect, thus, stole the car without knowing how to drive, and without notifying his employer. He didn’t get far, after nearly two kilometers he fell into a ditch. He wasn’t injured, but decided to leave the car behind and look for a new job.