Google cars are re-recording the street images in several Hungarian cities

Google’s cars will start to upgrade Street View services again in 14 major Hungarian cities, Google Hungary told MTI on Tuesday.

According to the announcement, the cars will visit Miskolc, Eger, Debrecen, Szolnok, Nyíregyháza, Békéscsaba, Szentes, Veszprém, Tatabánya, Szombathely, Sopron, Pécs, Kaposvár and Szekszárd, among others. Re-recordings update Google Street View imagery of roads, highways, and cities in Google Maps.

Thanks to the application, users already have the opportunity to virtually visit most of the Hungarian cities, many castles, mansions, architectural and natural wonders, including national parks. The new images help users navigate even more accurately. Street View shows a 360-degree view of streets and natural and cultural attractions.

The Street View service of Google Maps has been available in Hungary since 2013.

Prior to publication, the images are subjected to a special procedure that obscures people’s faces and license plates, so they will not be identifiable and their right to privacy will not be violated. Street View offers the option to obscure additional details (individuals, houses, cars) even after the recordings are published, this can be requested by clicking on the “Report Error” button in the lower right corner of the pictures.

Street View is currently available in more than 220 countries around the world, including Antarctica and the Arctic.

For more information about Street View and the locations to update in Hungary, visit the Google Street View site.

MTI