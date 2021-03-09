Man causes an accident because of his inattention

Police
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Man causes an accident because of his inattention

Hajdúnánás police have completed an investigation into the circumstances of the accident.

A man was traveling in a minibus on May 14, 2020 at around 2 p.m. A car behind him began to overtake, but the man turned left and turned in front of the car. After the collision, both vehicles were driven into a ditch. Both men were injured in the crash and were taken to hospital by ambulance staff.

The Hajdúnánás Police Headquarters interrogated the driver of the minibus due to a well-founded suspicion of committing a misdemeanor. The police took the necessary procedural steps during the investigation phase of the case and handed over the documents to the prosecutor’s office.

 

police.hu

Related Posts

Man causes an accident because of his inattention

Bácsi Éva

Border police summary from Hajdú-Bihar county

Bácsi Éva

Overweight vehicles were filtered out of traffic by patrols

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *