Man causes an accident because of his inattention

Hajdúnánás police have completed an investigation into the circumstances of the accident.

A man was traveling in a minibus on May 14, 2020 at around 2 p.m. A car behind him began to overtake, but the man turned left and turned in front of the car. After the collision, both vehicles were driven into a ditch. Both men were injured in the crash and were taken to hospital by ambulance staff.

The Hajdúnánás Police Headquarters interrogated the driver of the minibus due to a well-founded suspicion of committing a misdemeanor. The police took the necessary procedural steps during the investigation phase of the case and handed over the documents to the prosecutor’s office.

police.hu