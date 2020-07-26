Eleven people arrested by the police

Events of 25 July in numbers:

The police caught eleven people and took another twenty-three to various police stations on 25 July 2020.

Seven perpetrators were caught in the act of committing crimes and one person was taken into custody on the basis of an arrest warrant issued by a Hungarian court.

Three people were taken to police stations for staying illegally in the country.

Eight people were taken to police stations as suspects.

Security arrangements were made in three cases.

There were three traffic accidents from which two resulted in minor injuries and one in severe ones.

Source: debreceninap.hu