Drunk man caught driving without a license

Police
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Drunk man caught driving without a license

The 54-year-old man was stopped on the outskirts of Hajdúböszörmény.

Officers from Hajdúböszörmény inspected a local resident on an outboard motorbike on March 11, 2021, around 9 pm, on the outskirts of the city. He was found not to have a driver’s license because he had previously been banned from driving. During the measure, the police also used an alcohol test against the man, which showed a positive value, so he was taken to the station for further sampling.

The Hajdúböszörmény Police Headquarters initiated proceedings against the 54-year-old man, in addition to his detention, for driving offenses under the prohibition and on suspicion of committing an offense of driving while intoxicated.

 

police.hu

Related Posts

Eight arrests in 24 hours in Hajdú-Bihar

Bácsi Éva

A bed caught fire in Nádudvar

Bácsi Éva

Drunk man caught driving without a license

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *