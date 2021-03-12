Drunk man caught driving without a license

The 54-year-old man was stopped on the outskirts of Hajdúböszörmény.

Officers from Hajdúböszörmény inspected a local resident on an outboard motorbike on March 11, 2021, around 9 pm, on the outskirts of the city. He was found not to have a driver’s license because he had previously been banned from driving. During the measure, the police also used an alcohol test against the man, which showed a positive value, so he was taken to the station for further sampling.

The Hajdúböszörmény Police Headquarters initiated proceedings against the 54-year-old man, in addition to his detention, for driving offenses under the prohibition and on suspicion of committing an offense of driving while intoxicated.

police.hu