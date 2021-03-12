Donation to the Children’s Clinic

The Department of Pediatrics of the University of Debrecen received a gift of almost five million forints from a company dealing with food trade in the region. Most of the money offered is used to buy a special imaging endoscope.

On the occasion of the symbolic handover of the donation, Tamás Szabó, Acting Director of the Department of Pediatrics of the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Children’s Clinic Foundation “For Our Children” said:

of the majority of HUF 4,857,000 received from the company they want to buy a so-called fistuloscope needed for the day-to-day operation of pediatric surgery.

– This imaging endoscope helps pediatric surgeons recognize and care for fistulas and inflammatory fistulas. Of the remaining amount, the intensive care unit would purchase instruments for ventilators and monitors that could be used to measure the carbon dioxide content of the exhaled air, the clinic manager informed.

During the handover, Zsolt Novák, the commercial director of Kerekes Kft., spoke about the fact that their store network, which currently brings together more than 500 private grocery stores in 8 counties of Eastern Hungary, was established 25 years ago, and on this occasion they decided to set up a charity fund.

“The HUF 15 million raised in this will be distributed among the childcare departments of the hospitals in our area of operation,” he declared.

Last year, the foundation was able to spend almost HUF 20 million on the development of the instrumentation of the children’s clinic, mainly thanks to local entrepreneurs. Mainly, the standard of neurological care was raised, and an EEG room was created, among other things. The foundation also aims to help with education and scientific work, so they also buy the necessary equipment.

The institute has also received significant central grants recently, such as the arrival of three mobile ultrasounds, ventilators and monitors, as well as an on-site X-ray. The DE KK Pediatric Clinic treats approximately 6,000 inpatients and more than 20,000 outpatients annually.

