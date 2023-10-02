New managers were appointed at the Clinical Center in Debrecen

As of the first of October, associate professor Zoltán Sohajda heads the One-Day Ophthalmology Center of the Clinical Center, and assistant professor Tamás Bubán continues his activities as the professional coordinator of the Gastroenterology Clinic. Zoltán Szabó, president of the Clinical Center, handed over the credentials of the new managers.

The creation of the new clinical unit, the One-Day Ophthalmology Center, is another important step in the integration process of the Clinical Center that began in 2021. The One-Day Ophthalmology Center is headed by associate professor Zoltán Sohajda, his appointment is in recognition of his professional, teaching and research achievements and diligence

– pointed out Zoltán Szabó, president of the Clinical Center.

According to the plans, more than 3,000 surgeries are performed annually in the One-Day Ophthalmology Center operating on the Kenézy Gyula Campus.

One of the most common one-day ophthalmic services is cataract surgery. We make the most of this intervention in the center as well. One-day care is good for the patient since he has to spend less time in the institution, he can go home within 24 hours, and on the other hand, we can treat many more patients this way. As head of the center, I would like to continue the work I have started and plan further infrastructural developments and equipment purchases

– Zoltán Sohajda, head of the One-Day Ophthalmology Center, said.

Assistant professor Tamás Bubán was appointed professional coordinator of the Gastroenterology Clinic by the president of the Clinical Center on October 1st. Professor Zoltán Szabó emphasized: Tamás Bubán has already done outstanding work in healing, education and research, and in his new role he continues to work for the development of gastroenterology.

This appointment is confirmation and recognition of my work so far. One of my important tasks is coordinating the operation of the endoscopy lab. The equipment of the laboratory is of European standard, but the development is continuous. With the use of the recently acquired elastography, for example, we have made a significant advance in the examination of liver cirrhosis

– stated Tamás Bubán, professional coordinator of the Gastroenterology Clinic.

Assistant professor Tamás Bubán, professional coordinator of the Clinical Center Gastroenterology Clinic, university associate professor Zoltán Sohajda, head of the One-Day Ophthalmology Center, and Judit Maginé Kórizs, head nurse of the center, received their appointment from Zoltán Szabó, president of the Clinical Center, in the Presidential Office.

(unideb.hu)