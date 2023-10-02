Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman Received the 2023 Nobel Prize in Medicine

Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman received the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for the development of mRNA-based vaccine technology, which was successfully used in the fight against the covid epidemic.



The decision of the Nobel Prize awarding committee was justified by the fact that the discovery of the modification of nucleoside bases by the Hungarian biochemist and American research doctor of the University of Pennsylvania made it possible to develop effective mRNA vaccines against covid.

Last year, the Nobel Prize in Medicine and Physiology was awarded to Svante Pääbo, a geneticist at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Germany, for sequencing the genomes of Neanderthal and Gehenissov humans, which shed new light on human evolution. The significance of Pääbo’s work lies not only in the discoveries from reconstructed genetic information, but also in the methods he developed for examining ancient DNA and filtering out impurities. The Swedish researcher is one of the founders of the science called paleogenetics or archaeogenetics, which provides insight into the lives of people who lived tens of thousands of years ago, or into the living world of environments millions of years ago.



After the announcement of the first Nobel Prize of 2023, outstanding achievements in the field of physics and chemical sciences will be recognized tomorrow and on Wednesday. The announcements will continue with the Nobel Prize for literature on Thursday and the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday. In a week, it will be known who will receive the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economics, which has been awarded since 1969. The Nobel Prize was created by the Swedish chemist and inventor Alfred Nobel, who dedicated his legacy to the recognition of researchers who have brought the greatest benefit to humanity. The first awards were presented six years after his death, in 1901. The awardees will be able to receive the award again this year on December 10, the day of Nobel’s death, when they will receive 11 million Swedish kronor (roughly HUF 369 million) in addition to the gold Nobel medallion and Nobel prize diploma.

