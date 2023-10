Fire broke out today in the basement of the institution, the disaster management reported.

A fire broke out in the main building of the University of Debrecen, the flames started in the basement, the ground floor was filled with smoke. Vehicle syringes and special materials were dispatched to the incident from Debrecen, Hajdúböszörmény, Hajdúszoboszló and Hajdúnánás, the intervention is managed by the Hajdú-Bihar county disaster prevention operations service.



debreceninap.hu

Photo: our reader