Tower tours start, we can see Debrecen from a new perspective

After a long wait, one of the jewels of downtown Debrecen, the tower of the Reformed Small Church (Csonkatemplom), opened its doors to the public.

The tower built almost 300 years ago and now converted into a bastion, offers a wonderful panorama of the city of Cívis and its surroundings. After the tower, which was raised in 1727 and expanded with a fire monitoring room, lost its function as a fire watch, it operated exclusively as a bell tower and was not open to the public.

After the external and internal renovation of the church, it is now possible for the first time to admire the centuries-old wooden stairs and the bell tower evoking the atmosphere of medieval castles, the fireman’s room with period furnishings, the clock mechanism made in 1931, which has remained in its original state, and the view that cannot be compared to anything else. from the top.

Tower tours start every weekday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., every 2 hours.

(Debreceni Nap)

Photo: Facebook/László Papp