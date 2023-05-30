Heartwarming images from the Fairy Run: 800 people ran for greater respect for people with disabilities

The Tündérkör Foundation in Debrecen organized its charity run for the eighth time. For the second time, the location of the Fairy Run was the go-kart track in Téglás.

Ferenc Zsé Tóth, the president of the foundation, told our portal that about HUF 330,000 in donations were collected at the Children’s Day charity event, of which HUF 100,000 will go to the family of Dórika, an 11-year-old girl suffering from muscular dystrophy.

The aim of the foundation is to give as much attention and recognition as possible to children (and their families) who live with some kind of illness or disability.

Approximately 800 participants started in the four categories of the Fairy Run. In the shortest distance of 500 meters, about 180 children started, and every second of them was disabled – concluded Ferenc Zsé Tóth.

Other civil organizations also joined the foundation’s event, and a total of 17 different programs awaited the guests of the Children’s Day in Téglás.

Start time:

(Debreceni Nap)