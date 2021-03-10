Bird Flu Restrictions Lifted in Hungary

Hungary’s food safety authority (NÉBIH) has lifted the last restrictions imposed to curb the spread of bird flu in the country.

The last case of bird flu was registered on February 2, the authority said on its website. The measure also lifts restrictions on the commercial delivery of poultry within the country and the European Union, the authority said. Under the regulations of the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), Hungary will be considered free of bird flu only from May 23 this year if no further cases are detected, freeing the country to export to third countries that currently fully ban Hungarian poultry. Farmers are still required to keep the animals in enclosures to prevent infections from migratory birds. Feeding and watering should also happen in closed places. Feed and litter must be stored in closed places too, NÉBIH said.

