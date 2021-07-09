A young woman was harassed on the street, she didn’t let it go unpunished

the incident escalated quickly: it became a police case because of harassment that took place on an open street in Bicske on Saturday afternoon.

The victim, a girl named Tekla, reported the incident in an Instagram video of her walking down the main street of Bicske when she was confronted by a couple and probably their minor children, and then after passing by her,

the man hit her from behind. She responded immediately, asking the man: what are you doing? especially in the presence of your partner?

Things then took an unexpected turn, he said that his partner was the one who slapped Tekla. This was not very plausible as she was walking across the sidewalk.

Tekla immediately dialed the police as she began to track down the couple, who pounded and threatened her. Then the man tried to say that he only touched her by accident.

Police quickly arrived at the scene, and the young woman reported the abuse.

Tekla advises women in similar situations not to leave the matter to the point where they step in if they are harassed.

She also said she was proud of herself for having the courage to do so.

debreceninap.hu