Development in the Sóház district: the gym is ready, trees were planted

Bácsi Éva

A gym has already been completed, a section of the street has been paved and they now started the afforestation. The green area created and renewed here is of great importance for the quality of life, as the district is bordered by busy roads – László Pósán, Member of Parliament, announced.

The Green City Program is progressing well across the city, and feedback from the local consultation shows that the vast majority of people, regardless of party affiliation, support these developments, the politician adds.

The fitness park and the playground on Késmárk Street have been completed

 

Debrecen City Hall Press

