Union Demands 50% Pay Rise for Healthcare Workers

Kurucz Judit

Health-care workers’ union FESZ demanded an average 50% wage increase for health-care employees not affected by the wage hikes for doctors, which was approved by parliament earlier this week.

FESZ said in a statement that the law passed on Tuesday would lead to “grave difficulties” in the treatment of patients and the ability of health-care workers to perform on-call duty. Unless the entire health-care sector is compensated in direct proportion to its expected losses, the health-care system will likely see a mass exodus of workers, FESZ said, adding that the “biggest losers” would be the patients in need of treatment. The union called on the government to compensate health-care workers for their increased workload caused by the coronavirus epidemic and the phasing out of gratuities, and to maintain existing wage ratios between doctors and other health-care employees.
FESZ also said it wants to enter into talks with the doctors’ union on its proposed wage increase and the sector’s employment regulations.

 

