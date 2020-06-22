Dr. György Bálint Dies at 100

Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Dr. György Bálint Dies at 100

Well-known and respected Hungarian horticultural engineer and television personality dr. György Bálint died yesterday evening. He would have been 101 years old on 28th July, 2020.

Dr. György Bálint was born on 28th July, 1919 in Gyöngyös to a Jewish middle-class family engaged in agriculture, he had two sisters. He graduated at the Royal Hungarian Institute of Horticulture in 1941. In 1969, he became editor-in-chief of the journal Horticulture and Viticulture.

György Bálint believed that arable land is one of the greatest natural values ​​of Hungary which must be protected. 

Throughout his career, he has received numerous awards and recognitions. He remained active and fresh even in his old age.

He passed away on 21st June, 2020.

index.hu

Photo:Gyula Czimbal / MTI

