Reading stabbing declared ‘terrorist incident’ by UK police

British police declared on Sunday that a stabbing spree which occurred in Reading the previous night was a “terrorist incident”.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested after three people died and another three sustained serious injuries.

Counter-Terrorism officers are now taking over the investigation, Thames Valley Police said in a statement.

Chief Constable John Campbell described the incident as “truly tragic”.

“Incidents of this nature are very rare, though I know that will be of little comfort to those involved and understand the concern that this incident will have caused amongst our local community,

“I would also ask that the public avoid speculation,” he added.

Police and other emergency services attended the scene in Forbury Gardens at around 19:00 BST on Saturday evening and quickly apprehended the suspect.

Local media are reporting the suspect is a Libyan asylum-seeker.

Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Hunter, Head of Crime, said police were not “looking for any other people in connection” with the incident, adding there was no further danger to the public.

Authorities added that video footage of the incident had been captured on mobile phones, urging people not to circulate it on social media and to use it to help the police instead.

Thames Police initially ruled out the stabbing was terror-related, or that it was linked to a Black Lives Matter rally held in the park a few hours earlier.

The full article can be read here.

euronews.com

pixabay