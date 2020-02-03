Passengers from China tested for coronavirus suspicion at Liszt Ferenc

All passengers arriving from China at Budapest’s Liszt Ferenc International Airport are being tested for symptoms of the coronavirus starting on Friday evening, the airport operator Budapest Airport told MTI. The passengers are having their temperatures taken, the statement said.

Cecília Müller, the Hungary’s chief medical officer, said no coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Hungary so far.

Meanwhile, the airport operator also said that Hainan Airlines has suspended flights between Budapest and Chongqing from February 7 until March 27.

Shanghai Airlines has also suspended its Budapest-Shanghai flights with stopovers in Xi’an and Chengdu, though it will continue to operate its direct flight between Shanghai and the Hungarian capital.

