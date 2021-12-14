Arctic Cold Arrives in Hungary: Snow and Extreme Cold Expected

However, there will be no significant change in the next few days, we will have average December weather on both Wednesday and Thursday.

We can experience -5, -10 and even slightly colder values ​​in the morning, and around 5 degrees during the day. There will be no rain on Wednesday, we can expect partly cloudy skies, there may be less rain on Thursday. The first wave of change is coming on Thursday night and will be decisive in the next period. In the Atlantic Ocean, a large-scale, strong and persistent anticyclone is forming in the British and Scandinavian regions, forming a so-called block, blocking the flow of wet and milder air masses of oceanic origin to the southeast.

At the same time, active cyclone activity is expected in northern Europe and Russia, which will go all the way south. These, unlike Atlantic and Mediterranean cyclones, do not usually produce heavy rainfall, but stormy winds and arctic cold can occur. This weather situation will continue until the holidays, i.e. cyclones from the north will blow us with more and more doses of frosty air, which, according to current calculations, can bring extreme cold and records.

On Friday, a stormy cold wind will reach Transdanubia, with strong winds elsewhere, and will not stop at the weekend or early next week. Snowing may also occur. The days reach maxima around the freezing point, and the nights can reach -5, -8 degrees in many places, and even -10, -12 degrees are not excluded in the northeast and north (as well as in Kiskunság). (The temperature will depend in part on wind and cloud cover.)

Another dose is expected in the second half of next week, with a good chance of a stronger cold break than the previous one, which could be about 10-14 degrees colder than average. Much depends on the trajectory of the cyclone that breaks it.

According to the current picture, in the second half of next week it can freeze in many places during the day, it can be 2, -5 degrees, while at night -10, -15 degrees is not excluded! Snow showers may also occur.

The holidays seem to be frosty, it can stay very cold and a thin layer of snow can form anywhere in the country, but for now, a national white Christmas is unlikely due to the lack of significant snowfall.

