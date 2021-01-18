Orbán Congratulates New CDU Head

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on Saturday congratulated Armin Laschet in a letter on his election as the leader of Germany’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the PM’s press chief said. “I am convinced that the long-standing cooperation between Fidesz and the CDU has greatly contributed over the past two-and-a-half decades to the development of Hungarian-German ties and the outstanding economic success of our countries,” Bertalan Havasi quoted the prime minister as saying in the letter. “In this spirit, I am looking forward to working together in the future and I can assure you that you can rely on me and on Fidesz’s support to advance our pragmatic cooperation based on mutual respect,” Orbán said. He expressed hope that there would be an opportunity to personally discuss in the near future the challenges facing the two political communities as well as Hungary and Germany.

