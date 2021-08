The government is sending 40,000 packages to families at Hungary’s 300 poorest towns to help them with children starting kindergarten in September, the human resources minister told a press conference.

Miklós Kásler said that the packages, distributed by the Hungarian Maltese Charity and its partner organisations, contained educational equipment and articles of personal hygiene. The packages are worth a combined 800 million forints (EUR 2.3m), he added.

