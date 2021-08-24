Government Official Marks Memorial Day of Victims of Totalitarian Regimes

The followers of Nazi and communist ideology “have always found each other throughout the course of history”, a human resources ministry official said at an event marking Black Ribbon Day, the European memorial day remembering the victims of totalitarian regimes.

Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union began the second world war as allies and signed a non-aggression pact enabling them to agree on the partition of Poland and central Europe, state secretary Bence Rétvári said at the event held at Budapest’s House of Terror Museum. The two dictatorships “got along with each other very well” and were united in their attack on Europe’s Christian foundations and roots and their institutional persecution of the church, Rétvári said. Black Ribbon Day is marked in Hungary since 2011 on August 23, the anniversary of the Molotov-Ribbentrop pact, a 1939 non-aggression pact between Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay