Media Authority Launches Campaign Help People Identify Fake News

Hungary’s media authority (NMHH) has launched a campaign to help people identify fake news, with an emphasis on helping the elderly, the authority’s communications director told current affairs channel M1 on Sunday.

Éva Tafferner said the campaign warns of the dangers of news-sharing as well as the risks of superficial reading. The authority’s 2019 survey on media habits found that more than half of media consumers had encountered fake news and that in many cases they found it hard to distinguish fake from real news.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay