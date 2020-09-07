Government Expands Electric Car Subsidy Scheme

Given the success of the 5 billion forint (EUR 14m) subsidy scheme for electric vehicle purchases, the government has decided to expand the programme, with an extra 882 million forints now available for bids that meet the various criteria, László Palkovics, the minister of innovation and technology, told MTI on Saturday.

As well as private individuals, businesses have also shown a strong interest in purchasing environmentally friendly vehicles, the minister said. With the new phase of subsidies, more than 230 electric vehicles can be purchased, which will bring the total number subsidised electric vehicles bought since the scheme was launched to more than 2,000, he said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay