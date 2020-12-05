Former Jobbik MP to Found New Political Movement

Former Jobbik lawmaker János Bencsik, who sits in parliament as an independent, has announced that he is launching a new political movement called Civic Answer (Polgári Válasz).

Bencsik left Jobbik’s parliamentary group in February, saying the new leadership’s politics was “morally unacceptable and lethal for Jobbik’s future”. Bencsik said the new movement would represent civic values, which he said were not championed by Fidesz or by the opposition alliance. The new party would not enter a common election list with either of those forces, he said. “We want to be the voice of those not represented by the government or the opposition preparing to field a joint election list,” Bencsik said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay