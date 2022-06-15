The driver may not be imprisoned, in whose minibus the four-year-old girl was forgotten

Last Friday, a four-year-old girl from Tiszaderzs, who was locked in a bus heated to 50 degrees in Tomajmonostora for half a day, died at a children’s clinic in Debrecen until the driver returned to her vehicle, which he thought was empty.

The 56-year-old father discovered the girl fainting between the lines only late, who was then transported to the hospital in Debrecen by ambulance helicopter. However, the dehydration was so severe that the doctors fought in vain for her life.

According to the lawyer Zoltán Borbély, who told RTL Klub Híradó, two types of crimes could be considered in the case of a driver. One is the death-threatening occupational threat that the police are currently investigating. The other is negligent homicide. The maximum penalty for both offenses is five years’ imprisonment.

However, the lawyer said the courts usually impose a suspended prison in such cases.

If it is a decent person with a criminal record, the practice is not usually imprisonment. If negligence is conspicuous and negligent, then more severe punishment is conceivable

– the lawyer told the newscaster.

debreceninap.hu