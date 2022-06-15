Evening Walks at the Debrecen Zoo

With the holidays just around the corner, the Debrecen Zoo is happy to announce that ever-popular Evening Walks will return every Friday till the end of summer.

By embarking on a special guided tour amid the magic of summer evenings, you will get to peek behind the scenes at the Zoo, unraveling all the mystery it holds, including the secret night lives of animals. With expert keepers as your guides, you will meet various charismatic residents such as marabou storks in the middle of their dinner, big cats on their night prowl, and the many unique critters who inhabit the Palm House.

Evening Walks will take place between 20:00 and 23:00 every Friday till August 29. Admission is limited, with 60 tickets available online for 4800 HUF each and another 20 on-site for 5000 HUF per person.

Debrecen Zoo