The renovation of the Petőfi Sándor Primary School was completed

More than six hundred students come to the institution, who can return to Szabó Kálmán Street to study in modern conditions after the summer break.

The investment, which combines the renewal of the school, started at the end of 2020. The last building of Petőfi was handed over in 1982, so the only purpose of its development is to enable students studying here to continue their studies in a more modern, better building complex.

Thanks to the investment of about HUF 1.22 billion, three parts of the building became interoperable. The water blocks in the building will also be replaced. By replacing doors and windows, the building manages energy much more efficiently. New classrooms, a library, and group rooms were built.

Let’s look at the inside of the building:

debreceninap.hu