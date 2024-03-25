The parents of the sick little boy Beni from Debrecen made a big announcement

A collection was started three weeks ago for Benjámin Micskó from Debrecen, who was diagnosed with a serious illness, Duchenne’s muscular atrophy, in December 2023.

Beni’s pain could be stopped with one of the most expensive gene therapy drugs in the world, but the American treatment costs HUF 1.3 billion.

The parents announced in the video of the Tündérkör Foundation, which helped the family, that the amount collected had already exceeded HUF 93 million. They receive a lot of support, which they are thankful for, but unfortunately, there are also malicious commentators, said Dr. Boglárka Szilágyi and her husband Krisztián Micskó. Little by little, so much help arrives that the little boy slowly becomes “Beni of the country”.

Click on the picture to start the video:

Anyone who wants to help the little boy can find all the details here.

(Debreceni Nap)