February snowfall in Debrecen

We can expect cloud passages, only in some places showers and snow showers. From the evening, the sky will temporarily overcast from the northwest, and it will become more and more likely to snow, and then it will gradually turn to snow. It is likely to snow all night in the Trans-Tisza region.



Also on Wednesday, cloud passages are expected with several hours of sunshine, scattered showers. The layer of snow that fell at night will melt quickly in most places. The northwest wind is gradually moderating. The wind, which turns to the southwest temporarily for the night and then to the northwest again on Wednesday, may be accompanied by stormy shocks in an increasing area.

The lowest night temperatures are usually between -4 and +2 degrees, but it may be several degrees colder in the initially clear northeastern landscapes. The highest daytime temperatures are usually expected to be between 5 and 10 degrees on Wednesday but maybe several degrees colder along the eastern border.

Snowy dawn in Debrecen:

It is a great fortune that at least some of the old downtown buildings are still preserved. The other side of Batthyány Street is “beautiful” as well, but you can still take some really cozy pictures of these old buildings in the 21st century.

– writes Attila Kenyeres.

The work of the Brazilian artist Alessandro Bento das Dores, painted on the trunk of Dinho Bento under the artist’s name, depicting a female face in the snow-covered in the Big Forest of Debrecen.

Photos: MTI / Zsolt Czeglédi