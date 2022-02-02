Monica Vitti Dies at 90

Iconic Italian actress Monica Vitti has died at the age of ninety, Walter Veltroni, the former mayor of Rome, posted the news on Twitter.

“Roberto Russo, who had been her partner for years, asked me to tell that Monica Vitti has passed away. I do this with deep mourning, love and nostalgia” – can be read in the tweet.

Vitti became famous for her films with Michelangelo Antonioni in the ’60s. She played a lot alongside Alberto Sordi, Marcello Mastroianni and Alain Delon, but among her famous partners were Richard Harris, Terence Stamp, Michael Caine and Dirk Bogarde.

She has won a number of awards in her home country and internationally, too. She had been married to Roberto Russo since 1973, but they did not marry until 2000. Monica Vitti retired from the spotlight more than twenty years ago due to the worsening of her Alzheimer’s disease. She was last seen in public at the premiere of a musical version of Notre Dame in Paris.

24.hu

Photo: LEEMAGE VIA AFP