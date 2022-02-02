Chinese New Year 2022 Los Angeles

China and Chinese communities celebrate Lunar New Year all over the world including in Los Angeles.

The Lunar New Year started on February 1st – this is the most important annual Holiday in China and celebrated all over the world in the Chinese communities. We visited Santa Monica downtown on the first day of the Year of Tiger.

In Santa Monica the celebration runs trough February 8 with cherry blossom wishing trees, festive red and gold lanterns and holiday themed activities.

The traditional celebration just started today, but will continue in the next two weeks all over Los Angeles. Here are some more location to visit if you are around:

Chinese New Year Festival at Huntington Libary, February 5-6.

The Boys and Girls Clubs West Sa Gabriel Valley and Eastside, February 3.

Long Beach Quingdao Association, February 12.

