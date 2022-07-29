Chris Rock opened up about how he experienced that particular slap

Chris Rock has finally said what he thinks about the slap that Will Smith gave him at the Oscars.

The actor performed a stand-up show and recreated the moment that will forever be etched in the minds of Oscar fans: Will Smith slapped him at the 94th Academy Awards in March for joking about his wife’s illness.

The slap in the face turned into a huge scandal, Will Smith, for example, was banned from the Oscars for 10 years and disciplinary proceedings were initiated against him. However, Chris Rock has not spoken about the matter. Until now.

Finally, the “victim”, Chris Rock, also spoke about the matter when he appeared in a stand-up show with Kevin Hart, writes Blikk.

Anyone who says words hurt has never been slapped

– said 57-year-old Chris Rock jokingly, who also said that he doesn’t like the role of the victim, so he didn’t make a big deal out of it in the spring.

I’m not a victim, damn it! Yes, this shit hurt like hell, but I shook it off and went to work the next day…

– said the actor-comedian.

debreceninap.hu