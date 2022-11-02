Katalin Novák Meets Premier of Ontario

President Katalin Novák met Doug Ford, the premier of Ontario, on the fourth day of her Canadian tour. During the talks, focusing on ethnic minorities, the Hungarian president shared her recent experience in the Hungarian communities of Toronto, and the difficult situation of Transcarpathian Hungarians, further aggravated by the Ukraine war.

Novák thanked the government and parliament of Ontario for recent legislation under which October was declared Hungarian Heritage Month to be observed each year. Hungarian Heritage Month programmes included cultural, business and scientific events in Ontario, concluded with a gala evening addressed by Novák. The talks in the Ontario Legislative Building were attended by Michael Tibollo, Ontario’s minister for mental health, Peter Bethlenfalvy, the province’s finance minister of Hungarian origin, Kinga Surma, the infrastructure minister, and Rudy Cuzzetto, the lawmaker who submitted the proposal for Hungarian Heritage Month. Novák also had talks with Victor Fedeli, the minister of economic development, and paid tribute to Hungary’s anti-Soviet revolt of 1956, at a plaque in the legislative building.

hungarymatters.hu