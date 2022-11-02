Kövér Expresses Condolences Over Seoul Stampede

Global
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Kövér Expresses Condolences Over Seoul Stampede

Speaker of Parliament László Kövér on Sunday sent a letter of condolences to his South Korean counterpart Kim Jin-pyo over a stampede in Seoul that claimed over 150 lives.

 

“The Hungarian parliament stands with the Republic of Korea in these tragic moments,” Kövér said in his letter. The accident, in which many locals and foreigners died, happened during Halloween festivities on Saturday. According to information from the Hungarian embassy in Seoul, no Hungarians were involved in the disaster.

 

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Kövér Expresses Condolences Over Seoul Stampede

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Katalin Novák Meets Premier of Ontario

Tóháti Zsuzsa

President Meets Members of Hungarian Diaspora in Canada

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *