Kövér Expresses Condolences Over Seoul Stampede

Speaker of Parliament László Kövér on Sunday sent a letter of condolences to his South Korean counterpart Kim Jin-pyo over a stampede in Seoul that claimed over 150 lives.

“The Hungarian parliament stands with the Republic of Korea in these tragic moments,” Kövér said in his letter. The accident, in which many locals and foreigners died, happened during Halloween festivities on Saturday. According to information from the Hungarian embassy in Seoul, no Hungarians were involved in the disaster.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay