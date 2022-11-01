Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 28 October 2022

In the week ending 28 October 2022 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) increased by EUR 0.7 billion to EUR 366.7 billion.

The net balance of open market operations and standing facilities (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) rose by EUR 56.8 billion to EUR -2,449.5 billion. This was due primarily to the change in the level of the deposit facility (liability item 2.2).

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) decreased by EUR 37.1 billion to EUR 6,361.4 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.

Monetary policy securities portfolios Reported value as at 28 October 2022 Weekly change – purchases Weekly change – redemptions
Securities Markets Programme EUR 2.8 billion -EUR 0.5 billion
Covered bond purchase programme 3 EUR 302.2 billion +EUR 1.0 billion -EUR 0.3 billion
Asset-backed securities purchase programme EUR 24.0 billion +EUR 0.4 billion -EUR 0.1 billion
Public sector purchase programme EUR 2,589.9 billion +EUR 7.3 billion -EUR 11.5 billion
Corporate sector purchase programme EUR 344.5 billion +EUR 0.2 billion -EUR 0.4 billion
Pandemic emergency purchase programme EUR 1,683.4 billion +EUR 3.5 billion -EUR 3.6 billion

The content and format of the weekly financial statement are set out in Annexes IV to VI of Guideline (EU) 2016/2249 of the European Central Bank of 3 November 2016 on the legal framework for accounting and financial reporting in the European System of Central Banks (ECB/2016/34).

 

