Over 10,000 Refugees Arrive From Ukraine on Tuesday

Fully 5,228 people crossed into Hungary directly from Ukraine on Tuesday, while another 5,430 from Ukraine crossed from Romania, the national police headquarters said.

Police issued temporary residence permits valid for thirty days to 465 people, the police website said on Wednesday. Holders of such permits must contact a local immigration office near their place of residence within thirty days to apply for permanent documents, it said. Budapest police received 701 refugees, 231 children among them, by train, according to the municipal police website.

hungarymatters.hu