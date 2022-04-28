Hungary Records 2,220 New Covid Infections, 29 Deaths

Hungary Records 2,220 New Covid Infections, 29 Deaths

Altogether 29 patients died of a Covid-related illness over the past 24 hours, while 2,220 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Wednesday.

 

So far 6,406,339 people have received a first jab, while 6,192,374 have been double-jabbed. Fully 3,862,446 Hungarians have received a booster third shot and 285,987 a fourth shot. The number of active infections went down to 54,591, while hospitals are treating 1,451 Covid-19 patients, 38 of whom are intubated on a ventilator. Since the first outbreak, 1,897,897 have been registered with the virus, while 46,162 deaths have been recorded. Fully 1,797,144 people have made a recovery.

 

