Army Purchases New Radars Based on Israeli Tech

Hungary’s armed forces are purchasing radars based on Israeli technology (ELM-2084) from Rheinmetall Canada, a government official said.

Gáspár Maróth, government commissioner for defence developments, said the contract for ELM-2084 air surveillance, air defence and artillery reconnaissance radars was signed today by Ferenc Korom, Commander of the Hungarian Armed Forces, and Stéphane Oehrli, Rheinmetall Canada’s president-CEO. It is planned that equipment containing active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar technology from Israeli company IAI ELTA will replace Hungary’s old Soviet radars from 2022. Maróth and Oehrli also agreed to pursue industrial cooperation, including research and development “resulting in additional products for the global market,” the government commissioner said in a statement.

