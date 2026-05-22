Tisza Party proposes a constitutional amendment to bar Viktor Orbán from returning as Prime Minister

Tisza Party has submitted a constitutional amendment proposal that would prevent Viktor Orbán from ever serving as prime minister again by limiting the maximum term of office for Hungarian prime ministers to eight years.

The proposal was submitted on Wednesday by Tisza MPs Márton Melléthei-Barna and István Hantosi.

In addition to introducing a term limit, the amendment would also pave the way for abolishing the Sovereignty Protection Office and would declare that the assets of public-interest asset management foundations performing public duties remain part of Hungary’s national assets.

According to the proposal’s justification, restoring the rule of law requires ensuring that a prime minister can only hold office for a limited period. The amendment would also strengthen state responsibility over public wealth transferred to so-called public-interest foundations (known as KEKVAs), which previous governments had placed under the control of foundation boards, thereby reducing democratic oversight over significant public assets.

The proposal would amend the constitution to state that the government exercises founder rights over these foundations and may also dissolve them, with the Hungarian state becoming their legal successor.

The amendment would additionally remove from the constitution the provision stating that protecting Hungary’s constitutional identity and Christian culture is the duty of all state bodies and that an independent body established by cardinal law operates to protect constitutional identity — a provision that served as the basis for creating the Sovereignty Protection Office.

The Tisza Party argues that institutions lacking legitimate constitutional functions and infringing fundamental rights should be removed from Hungary’s constitutional system.

The constitutional amendment would require the support of a two-thirds majority in parliament to pass and would enter into force the day after its official promulgation if approved.