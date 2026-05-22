Sunny, dry and summer-like warm weather is expected during the Pentecost long weekend in Hungary

Temperatures may approach 30 degrees Celsius, while winds will be lively and occasionally strong across many areas, according to the forecast released by HungaroMet Nonprofit Zrt.

On Friday, mostly sunny weather is expected with only a few thin and cumulus clouds. A brief light shower may occur near the eastern border, but no significant precipitation is forecast elsewhere. Strong northerly winds are expected in several regions, though winds may be lighter in the central parts of the country. High temperatures will range between 23 and 28 degrees Celsius.

Saturday will also bring sunny and dry conditions with light cloud cover. Northeasterly and northerly winds will remain lively, with strong gusts in many areas. Morning lows are expected between 10 and 16 degrees, though colder, sheltered areas could see slightly lower temperatures. Afternoon highs will again range from 23 to 28 degrees Celsius.

Pentecost Sunday is forecast to be sunny and dry with minimal cloud cover. Northerly and northeasterly winds will continue to be brisk, with occasional strong gusts. Overnight temperatures are expected between 10 and 15 degrees, while daytime highs may reach between 25 and 30 degrees Celsius.

On Pentecost Monday, sunny weather is expected to continue with little cloud cover and no significant rainfall likely. Northerly winds may remain lively and occasionally strong in several areas. Morning temperatures will mostly range between 12 and 18 degrees, while afternoon highs could climb to between 25 and 31 degrees Celsius.