Faraktár Street tragedy in Debrecen: driver tearfully read statement but did not admit guilt

A preparatory hearing was held at the Debrecen District Court in the case of the serious traffic accident that occurred in March 2024 on Faraktár Street in Debrecen, in which three people died and several others were injured.

According to the indictment, on the afternoon of March 4, 2024, the defendant was driving a Volkswagen passenger car on Faraktár Street from Kolónia Street toward Vágóhíd Street. Prosecutors say the young driver was traveling at approximately 71 km/h in the inner lane instead of the permitted 50 km/h when he caught up with an Opel traveling beside him in the outer lane.

The prosecution alleges that the Volkswagen driver attempted to change lanes but did not do so safely, and the right side of his vehicle collided with the left front section of the Opel. As a result of the collision, both cars became uncontrollable and veered onto the sidewalk, where they struck several pedestrians.

A 55-year-old woman died at the scene, while two children suffered such severe injuries that they later died in hospital. Several other people were injured, some seriously and others more lightly.

According to prosecutors, the defendant violated traffic regulations concerning speed limits and lane changes. He has been charged with negligent causing of a road accident resulting in the deaths of more than two people. The prosecution stated that if the defendant had admitted guilt and waived his right to trial, it would have sought a six-year prison sentence and a permanent driving ban.

At the preparatory hearing, however, the defendant did not admit committing the crime and chose not to testify. In a brief statement, he expressed condolences to the victims’ relatives and, while struggling to hold back tears, said he had sought psychological help to process the tragedy.

The defense submitted several motions for additional evidence. Defense counsel disputed parts of the expert findings regarding the mechanics of the crash and argued that a mark found on the Volkswagen may have been a rubber mark rather than paint residue, which they claim could significantly affect the reconstruction of the collision.

The defense also requested a new examination of the Volkswagen, an on-site court inspection, testimony from several police investigators, and access to files used for the expert simulation. In addition, they asked the court to investigate whether the onboard system of the electric Opel involved in the crash may have stored data that could help clarify the exact circumstances of the accident.

The court will decide on the motions at a later date, and the trial will continue on June 23.