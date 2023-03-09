Debrecen organizes programs on World Mathematics Day

Under the name Maths on the Street, the organizers will draw attention to the beauty of mathematics on World Mathematics Day with flash mobs, fun math puzzles, playful measurements and educational programs at seven locations across the country on Sunday.

The program will be organized on Sunday with the participation of about 70 volunteer teachers, students, university instructors and mathematicians, including teachers and students of the University of Applied Sciences in Budapest, Cegléd, Debrecen, Nagykanizsa, Szombathely, and Veszprém – reads the website of the main organizer of the event, the János Bolyai Mathematical Association.

Among the programs in the capital, those interested can play with art-mathematical puzzles on Blaha Lujza Square and even create a mathematical work of art. The visual artist János Saxon-Szász will take part in the event, the creator of the Poliuniversum game, and the designer Dániel Lakos, creator of the Logifaces game.

In front of the Vasarely museum, it will be revealed why the hexagon fascinated Vasarely, and those interested can also participate in creating a three-dimensional optical illusion collage.

Among the rural programs, those interested are waiting for an asphalt quiz on Szabadság Square in Cegléd, playful measurements, logic puzzles, a math history quiz in Debrecen, and exciting puzzles in Nagykanizsa, among others. In the Café Frei in Szombathely, in addition to puzzles, interested parties can also hear about Ernő Rubik’s games, Gömböc and other interesting mathematical facts. And in Veszprém, a Sudoku championship and a Rubik’s cube presentation will be held.

The event is connected to the international “Mathematics in the Street” event series organized on the occasion of World Mathematics Day.

This occasion is also special because UNESCO has declared 2023 as the Bolyai Memorial Year, remembering that this year will be the 200th anniversary of János Bolyai’s “Temesvár letter”, in which he announced the discovery of non-Euclidean geometry.

Those interested can find out about the detailed program on the event’s Facebook page.

MTI