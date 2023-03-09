17 border guards suspected of bribery are in custody

The Debrecen Regional Investigative Prosecutor’s Office is conducting an investigation into the crime of accepting official bribes committed as a business and as part of a criminal conspiracy and other crimes, in which it ordered the detention of 17 border police officers and a civilian.

On the evening of March 7, 2023, the prosecutor’s office carried out coordinated procedural actions in the investigation ordered for corruption crimes. In the criminal operation with the participation of nearly 300 police officers and prosecutors – in which several organizational units of the police contributed effectively – at the request of the prosecutor’s office, the National Defense Service contributed to the success of the procedure by performing procedural actions.

According to the essence of the well-founded suspicion, the border guards belonging to the Bihar Kresztes Border Police Branch regularly committed corruption crimes during their service.

Before April 2022, the 17 border guards on duty at the Ártánd and Nagykereki Road Border Crossings agreed that they would regularly accept illegal benefits from those crossing the crossing, and then distribute the collected cash among themselves in a predetermined ratio after the service.

Among the perpetrators, there is no official rank, the highest-ranking border policeman was the duty control commander and crossing point guard serving at the crossing points.

The two service commanders and the crossing guards did not directly accept an illegal advantage, they assisted their subordinates in committing crimes by assigning them to lanes where there was a greater chance of obtaining bribe money, in violation of their duty as supervisors, according to their wishes. they did not report any corruption they were aware of, nor did they act against it, for which they received a share of the bribe money in return.

The investigative prosecutor’s office ordered the detention of the 18 perpetrators, and interrogations of the suspects are still ongoing.

Debrecen Court

The photos were taken during the criminal operation.