On the occasion of Women’s Day, the police officers greeted the female drivers who drive legally with a gift in Debrecen.

Employees of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters conducted a traffic police inspection at several points in Debrecen on March 8, 2023. On Women’s Day, in the morning hours, the police greeted the female drivers driving there. The ladies who obeyed the road traffic rules received a small gift from the police in addition to useful accident prevention advice.

police.hu