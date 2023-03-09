The girl who was the first Hungarian child to receive a new heart from abroad died at the age of 19

Eight-year-old Fanni was the first child in Hungary to receive a new heart from abroad at the György Gottsegen National Cardiovascular Institute in 2012. The girl died just the day before her mother’s birthday, writes 24.hu.

The girl was born with myocarditis, she was eight years old when her condition began to rapidly deteriorate. Medicines supporting circulation did not help him then either. She was added to the domestic transplant list on Tuesday, and to the list of the international organ exchange organization Eurotransplant on Thursday, and the family received the notification on Monday.

Thus, she was the first child in the country to receive a new organ from abroad.

For 11 years, Fanni lived a normal life, studying to be a confectioner because she loved to bake. She promised her mother that she would make the cake herself for her birthday, but unfortunately, she was unable to do so.

“Dear friends and acquaintances! I would like to let everyone know that Ambarus Fanni is once again facing a difficulty and trying fight. After 11 years, her new heart is tired and it seems that she no longer has the strength to work. She is currently in stable condition but requires an internal circulatory support device. All I ask for is a prayer for her recovery! We know she’s a hero and she can do this,”

– her mother wrote on Facebook about two weeks ago.

According to Blikk, a few weeks ago, she had difficulty breathing, there was water in her stomach and chest, and she was in the last phase of organ rejection, so the family sought a doctor in Budapest. During the tests, while the CT scan was being performed, Fanni’s heart stopped and she had to be resuscitated six times, the newspaper reports.

After that, on Tuesday, the day before her mother’s birthday, Fanni’s body finally lost the fight for life.

“It is with a heavy heart that we inform everyone that our beloved daughter, Fanni, has given up the fight today and is strengthening the camp of the angels,”

– the girl’s mother wrote on her social media page.