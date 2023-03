Network maintenance will be carried out on DKV’s free Wi-Fi service on March 9 between 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., the transport company announced.

During the above period, the DKV Free Wifi service may be interrupted or temporarily suspended.

*We would like to draw the attention of our readers to connect to free Wi-Fi networks only with great care, especially if the connection is not protected by a password. Initiating any financial transaction in this case is strongly discouraged. (the editors)