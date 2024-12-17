Modernization of Debrecen International Airport set to begin

Despite passenger traffic at Debrecen Airport failing to recover to pre-pandemic levels, plans for modernization are underway as a public procurement notice for the design of a new runway has been published. However, the timeline for securing the necessary funding remains uncertain.

Passenger traffic lags behind competitors

While Debrecen sees billion-dollar investments such as the BMW car plant and the CATL battery factory, the airport has yet to feel the benefits. Passenger traffic reflects this stagnation; in 2019, the airport set a record with 600,000 passengers, but this number has halved in recent years. Estimates suggest this year’s total might not even reach 300,000, potentially falling closer to 200,000.

In contrast, Debrecen’s regional competitors are thriving. Oradea Airport handles around 150,000 passengers annually, while Cluj-Napoca Airport processes over three million. Both airports have invested in expansion, with Oradea opening a new terminal this year and Cluj-Napoca upgrading both its terminal and runway.

Impact of route reductions

The closure of Wizz Air’s Debrecen base and the cancellation of several routes have also contributed to declining traffic. Routes to destinations like Istanbul and Eindhoven have been discontinued, leaving only five weekly flights to London, the most popular destination.

On a positive note, Lufthansa operates four weekly flights to Debrecen, primarily serving the needs of the BMW plant under construction in the city. However, Debrecen Airport’s aging infrastructure, originally a Soviet airbase, continues to limit its growth. Significant investments, particularly in the runway, are urgently needed. Earlier this year, the airport temporarily shut down due to the poor condition of the runway.

New runway plans

The recent announcement of a conditional procurement for designing a new runway offers hope for modernization. According to sources, the plan is not to repair the existing runway but to construct a new one in a southwest alignment. This runway would replace the former Soviet concrete strip and enable airport expansion, including a longer runway.

The new runway is expected to be built without disrupting airport operations. However, the timeline for construction remains unclear.

Cargo operations between Debrecen and China

Debrecen Airport has seen growth in its cargo traffic, which could drive further development. Since November, cargo planes have been landing in Debrecen four times a week, linking the city to China.

This expansion in air freight has necessitated an increase in warehouse capacity. The Xanga Group, in partnership with Ghibli Logistics Ltd., is developing a 22,000-square-meter warehouse for finished goods storage, set to open in April 2024. Ghibli plans to lease additional warehouses in 2025 and 2026, doubling its storage capacity.

Xanga is also completing an 80-room airport hotel, addressing a long-standing need for accommodation near the airport.

Future developments

The modernization of Debrecen Airport, including the construction of a new runway and expansion of cargo and passenger facilities, aligns with the rapid industrial growth in the region. However, the full realization of these plans will depend on the government’s financial resources and priorities.

The upgrades could position Debrecen Airport as a regional hub, supporting the city’s burgeoning economic activities and ensuring it keeps pace with its competitors.

(mfor.hu)